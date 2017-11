Don’t trust the Liberals to run their own promise tracker

The government’s launch of its own online promise tracker on Tuesday tells us that either the Liberals are incredibly naive or they think that of us. It’s hard to know which is worse.

This initiative whereby the very people making (and sometimes breaking) these promises claim to accurately rate their progress deserves the same sort of arched eyebrow response we give to an employee self-evaluation or how a parent insists that their child is objectively the cutest.