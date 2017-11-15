Former MP, Mountie Rob Clarke in race to replace Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall

A former Conservative member of Parliament and RCMP sergeant wants to replace Brad Wall as premier of Saskatchewan.

Rob Clarke has entered the race to lead the Saskatchewan Party and, ultimately, become premier.

Wall, who has been one of Canada’s highest-profile premiers, is retiring after a decade in office, and a new leader is to be chosen Jan. 27.

Clarke left the RCMP and became an MP for the northern Saskatchewan riding of Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River from 2008 until he was defeated in the 2015 federal election.