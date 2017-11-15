Former NHLer McKegney gets intermittent jail sentence for impaired driving

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — A former National Hockey League player has been given an intermittent jail sentence for impaired driving east of Belleville, Ont.

Fifty-nine-year-old Anthony McKegney of Kingston, Ont., pleaded guilty in Belleville court to impaired driving, and was handed a 30-day intermittent jail sentence, along with a three-year driving prohibition and three months probation.

He was charged on April 30 after Tyendinaga police got a report about a vehicle "all over" County Road 49 in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

McKegney played 13 seasons in the NHL, starting in 1978, primarily with Buffalo, Quebec and Minnesota.

He finished his career playing nine games for Chicago in 1991.

(CJOJ)

The Canadian Press