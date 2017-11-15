Former prime minister Chretien doesn’t think Trump will scrap NAFTA

MONTREAL — Former prime minister Jean Chretien says he doesn't believe U.S. President Donald Trump will scrap the North American Free Trade agreement.

Chretien also told reporters in Montreal today he doesn't expect to see any changes to the Canada-U.S. auto pact which was signed in 1965.

He notes Canada has shared factories and jobs with the Americans and that the auto pact works well.

Chretien adds he doesn't think the United States will succeed at changing it.

And as for NAFTA, the former prime minister says there have always been problems but that they are solved on a case-by-case basis.

Chretien says Canada, the United States and Mexico have all benefited from the trade agreement and he doesn't think it will be tossed into the garbage.

As for Donald Trump, Chretien says the U.S. president surprises him on a regulalr basis but that he's not interested in keeping up with his tweets.

The Canadian Press