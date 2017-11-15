If Canada has so much oil, why is our gasoline so expensive?

At the moment this story goes online, gasoline in Tsawwassen, B.C. is $1.45 a litre. Drive a mere two kilometres south into Point Roberts, WA, however, and gas can be had for the equivalent of CAD$1 per litre.

What gives? Canada has more oil than everyone except Venezuela and Saudi Arabia and we remain the single largest foreign supplier of U.S. oil. So why are we paying a nearly 50 per cent premium on a product that by all rights should be flowing from our kitchen faucets?

All your questions are answered below. Special thanks to Jason Parent, a consultant with Kent Group Ltd. who was particularly patient with our questions on the downstream petroleum market.