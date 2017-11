Liberals say they’ll back prescription heroin, drug checking services to fight opioid crisis

The federal government will support new treatment options for drug addicts, including giving them prescription opioids or pharmaceutical grade heroin, backing quality testing of street drugs and helping provinces set up overdose prevention sites in emergencies.

The federal health minister made the announcement in Calgary, where she was attending the Issues of Substance Conference being held by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction.