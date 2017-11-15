Self-congratulatory Trudeau fails to live up to his UN peacekeeping commitment

John Ivison National Post

For all the fine talk about the Liberal government “bringing Canada back to peacekeeping,” the calculation has always been how to minimize the commitment while still appearing to do something.

A seat on the United Nations Security Council in 2020 is at risk, after all.

The Prime Minster’s announcement at a peacekeeping conference in Vancouver was a typically self-congratulatory affair, but it is unlikely to have gone down as well with UN officials, who might have foolishly believed the 600 troops and 150 police pledged last year might end up bolstering an existing mission somewhere like Mali.