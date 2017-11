The Intolerable Immodesty of Justin Trudeau

There are few things more shameless than grading yourself on a curve. And yet the Trudeau government has done exactly that. The Mandate Letter Tracker is the government’s answer to a question nobody asked. An attempt from Ottawa to judge itself by its own rubric, fake news be damned. Under this scoring system, set up by government bureaucrats midway through the Liberal’s mandate and amid steady drone of criticism that he has failed to reach his lofty ambitions, Justin Trudeau looks pretty hot.