Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco both contrite and defiant over suspension

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco tried to ride a fine line between defiance and contrition Wednesday when asked about the two yellow cards that are keeping him out of Game 1 of the MLS Eastern Conference final in Columbus on Nov. 21.

The Italian star was cautioned for time-wasting in Game 1 of the conference semifinal against the New York Red Bulls. A second yellow for dissent followed late in Game 2, resulting in a one-game ban.

Giovinco's absence will be all the more felt given strike partner Jozy Altidore is also suspended for the first game against Columbus, as a result of a Game 2 red card for violent conduct during a halftime tunnel melee with the Red Bulls.

In a rare chat with reporters Wednesday, Giovinco said the second yellow from referee Chris Penso was "ridiculous."

Giovinco said he merely told the referee that he had been pushed by a Red Bull. "And I saw during the game everybody going face-to-face with the referee and saying something more ... than me. And he gave me a yellow card."

To paint the full picture, Giovinco made his on-field comments while rushing towards Penso mimicking a pushing motion and talking a mile a minute.

The 30-year-old Giovinco, who had four yellow cards in 25 regular-season games in 2017, said Wednesday he did not want to talk about referees.

"I play with passion," he said in English. "This is my style. I play always with passion.

"This was my mistake for the yellow card," he added.

Giovinco and Altidore will be eligible for the return leg against Columbus at BMO Field on Nov. 29.

Giovinco, with 16 goals and six assists this season, is one of five candidates for the Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player award. He won the trophy in 2015 in his first year in the North American league.

Asked about Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup, Giovinco said it was a "disaster."

But he also said since he wasn't part of the squad, he couldn't say what happened. Giovinco has one goal in 23 appearances for his country but has been all but ignored by the Azzurri since coming to MLS.

