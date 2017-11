Trudeau shows Trump how to insult the right people

https://globalnews.ca/news/3861253/commentary-trudeau-shows-trump-how-to-insult-the-right-people/ “It is a personal and official insult,” said Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s criticism of his war on drugs … a campaign which has seen more than 12,000 people killed, according to Human Rights Watch — 2,555 of them by the Philippine National Police.

