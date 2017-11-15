Trump Says He Loves Miners. Critics Say He’s Putting Their Lives in Danger.

President Donald Trump has gone to extraordinary lengths to bolster America’s mining industry, rolling back environmental regulations, appointing mining executives to high-ranking jobs and funneling more money to struggling coal plants.

“We’re going to fight for you like I promised I would in the campaign,” the president told a group of miners in February, assuring them that his agenda would bring back coal jobs. “And you were very good to me, and I’m going to be even better to you, I promise you that.”

But the Trump administration is also taking steps to delay, modify and roll b