Van, sidearm stolen from Manitoba RCMP officer

ST. LAURENT, Man. — Manitoba RCMP say they have shot and killed a suspect after a member of the force was assaulted on Tuesday evening.

The suspect had stolen the officer's sidearm and police van during the incident at about 8:30 p.m. on Highway 6 near the community of St. Laurent, northwest of Winnipeg.

The RCMP began a search for the officer's white Ford E-150 Econoline van, which has no exterior police markings, but does have police lights and sirens embedded within the vehicle.

RCMP officers found the stolen police vehicle just before 1 a.m. and the male suspect on Highway 417, near Lake Manitoba First Nation.

During the course of the arrest, the unidentified suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Investigation Unit has now taken over the investigation.

There was no immediate information on whether the officer was injured in the assault, nor what led to the initial incident on Highway 6.

The Canadian Press