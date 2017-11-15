What Donald Trump’s UCLA tweets reveal about him

Think about this: You’ve just spent nearly two weeks halfway around the world. You’ve spent most of the last 24 hours on a plane. Your body clock is somewhere between 12-14 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. You are 71 years old.
What’s one of the first things you do — after you likely sleep a bit — on your first day back at your desk for work?
If you’re President Donald Trump, you send out this tweet: “Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!”