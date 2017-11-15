What Donald Trump’s UCLA tweets reveal about him

US President Donald Trump attends the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on November 11, 2017. World leaders and senior business figures are gathering in the Vietnamese city of Danang this week for the annual 21-member APEC summit. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / JORGE SILVA (Photo credit should read JORGE SILVA/AFP/Getty Images)

Think about this: You’ve just spent nearly two weeks halfway around the world. You’ve spent most of the last 24 hours on a plane. Your body clock is somewhere between 12-14 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. You are 71 years old.

What’s one of the first things you do — after you likely sleep a bit — on your first day back at your desk for work?

If you’re President Donald Trump, you send out this tweet: “Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!”