Zimbabwe in turmoil after apparent military coup

Zimbabwe’s military has seized control in an apparent coup, deploying tanks to the streets of the capital Harare, and declaring that 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe was “safe.”
In a dramatic televised statement in the early hours of Wednesday morning, an army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway.
But the situation bore all the hallmarks of a coup: The army was in control at state TV in Harare, there was a significant military presence at the international airport, and Mugabe’s whereabouts were unknown for hours. South African President Jacob Zuma later said Mugabe was confined to his home.