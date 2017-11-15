Zimbabwe in turmoil after apparent military coup

Armed soldiers stop a vehicle to search on the road leading to President Robert Mugabe's office in Harare, Zimbabwe Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Overnight, at least three explosions were heard in the capital, Harare, and military vehicles were seen in the streets. On Monday, the army commander had threatened to "step in" to calm political tensions over the 93-year-old Mugabe's possible successor. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Zimbabwe’s military has seized control in an apparent coup, deploying tanks to the streets of the capital Harare, and declaring that 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe was “safe.”

In a dramatic televised statement in the early hours of Wednesday morning, an army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway.

But the situation bore all the hallmarks of a coup: The army was in control at state TV in Harare, there was a significant military presence at the international airport, and Mugabe’s whereabouts were unknown for hours. South African President Jacob Zuma later said Mugabe was confined to his home.