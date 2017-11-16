Activists praise Trudeau’s comments about Duterte crackdown

An international rights group praised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday for publicly expressing concerns about the Philippine president’s deadly crackdown on illegal drugs, saying the “quiet diplomacy” adopted by U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders won’t stop the drug killings.

Trudeau told reporters in Manila on Tuesday that he raised concerns about rights abuses and extrajudicial killings in President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign when he met the Philippine leader ahead of an annual summit with Southeast Asian counterparts.