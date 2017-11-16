Alabama GOP refuses to abandon Roy Moore after another wild day

The Alabama Republican Party is sticking with Senate candidate Roy Moore, party leaders told NBC News on Wednesday night, even as more women were reported to have accused him of making unwanted advances.

A day of fast-moving developments in Alabama’s special election to succeed Attorney General Jeff Session in the Senate saw reports of accusations by four more women, the prospect that a handwriting expert could be a crucial figure in the case and the mention of a befuddled MSNBC anchor by a lawyer defending Moore.