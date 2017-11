Andrew Scheer: Jagmeet Singh Could Be More ‘Authentic’ On Issues Than Trudeau

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has suggested the new leader of the federal NDP could be a more “authentic” champion for left-wing issues than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Scheer made the remark during a question-and-answer session after he addressed the Vancouver Board of Trade Thursday morning. Board chair Anne Giardini asked Scheer how the election of Jagmeet Singh as NDP leader could change the “competitive landscape” for Tories.