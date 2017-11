Conservative Sen. Tobias Enverga dies while in Colombia on parliamentary trip

Conservative Sen. Tobias Enverga has died at age 61 while on a parliamentary trip to Colombia, the Senate has confirmed.

Multiple senators and former Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose tweeted their sympathies Thursday afternoon.

The Ontario senator was in the South American country for the ParlAmericas Annual Plenary Assembly along with Liberal MPs Robert Nault and Randy Boissonnault, NDP MP Richard Cannings and Conservative MP Bev Shipley.