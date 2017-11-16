Liberal slippage halts with an uptick on some key indicators

Last month we saw a four-point slip in Liberal Party support; in our latest survey the Liberals have stabilized and would win 40% support today. The Conservatives are at 32%. Both these numbers are identical to the results last election Day in 2015.

In the three seat richest provinces, the Liberals have a 6-point lead in Ontario, a 26-point lead in Quebec, and are tied with the NDP in BC. Healthy gains are evident for the NDP in BC, apparently at the expense of both the Liberals and Conservatives. Over the next month or two, we will closely monitor this shift to see if it is sustained, and if so, to what degree it has to do with positive feelings about Mr. Singh, less positive feelings about the Trudeau government, or a spillover of positive NDP sentiment from the provincial level.