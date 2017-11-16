Minister apologizes for Phoenix mess in letter to public servants

The minister responsible for the Phoenix pay system has issued an apology to public servants over the ongoing pay problems that are still plaguing over half of Canada’s federal public service, and reveals the actual backlog of cases is 520,000.

“I am truly sorry,” said Public Services and Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough in a letter to public servants provided to CTV News Thursday.

In the letter, Qualtrough reveals that in addition to the 265,000 outstanding pay cases with financial impact, there are an additional 255,000 non-financial impact cases that are past due, bringing the total of outstanding transactions at the pay centre to a staggering 520,000