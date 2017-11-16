Monument honouring women volunteers during war to be unveiled in Halifax

HALIFAX — A monument that pays tribute to women volunteers during the Second World War will be unveiled today in Halifax.

The bronze sculpture, called "The Volunteers,'' features three life-sized figures from three generations, including an African Nova Scotian.

One is a young girl pulling a wagon, collecting metal as part of a salvage drive.

Another is an African Nova Scotian woman carrying a food tray, and the third figure is a woman seated with a Mi'kmaq basket and knitting.

The monument, by artist Marlene Hilton Moore, will be revealed today during a ceremony on the Halifax Waterfront, just north of the Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market.

The project was announced in 2016 and was led by the Halifax Women's History Society.

The Canadian Press