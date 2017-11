Roy Moore faces more women accusing him of unwanted advances

Roy Moore, the GOP Senate candidate from Alabama, faces another woman accusing him of sexual misconduct while two more women came forward Wednesday and said Moore pursued them when they were young women and he was in his 30s.

Tina Johnson says that in the early 1990s, Moore grabbed her buttocks during a meeting at his law office.