Security detainee Mohamed Harkat seeks relaxation of strict monitoring

Federal authorities are balking at terror suspect Mohamed Harkat’s desire for more leeway to use the internet and travel freely within Canada, saying he continues to pose a threat almost 15 years after being arrested.

Harkat is asking the Federal Court of Canada to approve his application for less strict monitoring of his everyday activities by the Canada Border Services Agency as he awaits the outcome of his protracted legal saga.

A two-day court hearing begins today to determine whether current restrictions on the Algerian refugee will be eased.

Harkat, 49, was taken into custody in Ottawa in December 2002 on suspicion of being an al-Qaida sleeper agent.