Striking Ontario college faculty reject offer that would have ended job action

TORONTO — Ontario's striking college faculty have voted not to accept an offer that would have ended the nearly five-week job action.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents the 12,000 workers, had recommended the colleges' contract proposal be rejected.

The strike, which involves college professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians, began Oct. 15 and has left some 500,000 students out of class.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says she will meet with college and union representatives today to discuss how the situation can immediately be resolved.

She says she is looking at all options, but she is hopeful the parties can reach an agreement.

Talks between the colleges and the union broke down on Nov. 4, prompting a request for the final offer vote.

The colleges have said the offer includes a 7.75 per cent salary increase over four years, improved benefits and measures to address concerns regarding part-time faculty, with language surrounding academic freedom remaining as the only outstanding issue.

But the union says the offer contained "serious concessions" that were not agreed to, which would erode faculty rights and contribute to an unsustainable staffing model.

The Canadian Press