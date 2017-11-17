12 biggest losers in a NAFTA pullout? States that voted Trump, says U.S. Chamber

The dozen American states that would feel the worst impact of NAFTA’s cancellation all happened to vote for Donald Trump, according to projections released Friday by the biggest business lobby in the United States.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has stepped up its efforts to save the North American Free Trade Agreement amid threats of an American pullout, and its latest release shows the states exporting the most to Canada and Mexico in total dollars, or as a percentage of their overall global exports.

Trump won all 12 states: Michigan, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Texas, Missouri, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and North Carolina delivered more than half his electoral college votes.

“Withdrawing from the agreement would be a blow for the United