Judge refuses to toss conviction of Calgary woman found guilty in son’s death

CALGARY — A Calgary woman found guilty in her son's death by failing to seek medical treatment for his strep infection has failed to get her conviction tossed.

Tamara Lovett, who is 48, will now be sentenced for criminal negligence causing death.

Justice Kristine Eidsvik said it would not be just to set aside the conviction.

Defence lawyer Alain Hepner had argued the case should be dismissed because it took too long from the time Lovett was arrested until her conviction in January.

The case took 38 months to run its course.

The trial heard Lovett gave her son Ryan dandelion tea and oil of oregano when he developed the infection that kept him bedridden in their home for 10 days in 2013.

The judge said during the trial that Lovett "gambled away" Ryan's life by treating him herself and not seeking medical help.

The Canadian Press