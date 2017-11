Alex Trebek, Tragically Hip appointed to the Order of Canada

After putting their music to work for more than three decades, the surviving members of the Tragically Hip are receiving one of Canada’s top honours: appointments to the Order of Canada.

Governor General Julie Payette will present insignias to Robert Baker, John Philip Fay, Paul Joseph Daniel Langlois and Robert Gordon Sinclair in a ceremony at Rideau Hall Friday morning. They will receive the distinction of members of the order.