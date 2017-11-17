Canada’s allies in Congress tell Trump administration to back off on NAFTA demands

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)

In what Canada sees as a show of solidarity, dozens of American lawmakers, predominantly Republicans, are urging the Trump administration to cool off on some of its NAFTA demands.

As a fifth negotiating round for an update to the trilateral deal gets underway Friday in Mexico, Canadian lobbying efforts persist in what officials have been calling a “full court press.” But some are predicting that the deal looks likelier and likelier to fall apart completely.

American business and industry organizations ha