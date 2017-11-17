Canada’s Iraq mission gets another makeover as uncertainty lingers

Canada is sending 20 combat engineers to train Iraqi troops to dismantle roadside bombs and booby traps left behind by retreating ISIS fighters, the Canadian military announced Friday.

The undertaking unfolded this week even as the overall advise and assist mission involving 200 elite Canadian special forces troops, remains on hold because of tensions between the central government in Baghdad and the independence-minded Kurdish region.

The defeat of Islamic State fighters in the northern Iraq city of Mosul a few months ago has left behind tangled ruins littered with improvised explosives.