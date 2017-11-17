Canada’s peacekeeping commitment affects possible UN Security Council bid

Canada’s new commitment to United Nations peacekeeping has left some international observers questioning whether it will be enough to accomplish another big foreign policy goal: eventually winning a seat on the UN Security Council.

After promising a year ago to provide UN peace operations with up to 600 troops and 150 police officers, the Trudeau government announced this week plans for a rapid reaction force of just 200 soldiers, as well as the services of six helicopters and two transport aircraft, including necessary personnel. Where those soldiers would go remains an open question.

Restoring Canada’s reputation as a peacekeeping nation was a key plank in the Liberal foreign policy platform during the 2015 election campaign, part of a broader goal of re-engaging with global institutions, especially the UN.

The government is also planning to run for a temporary two-year seat on the powerful Security Council starting in 2021; to do so, winning the support of two-thirds of the UN’s 194 members is an absolute must.

But the large numbers of votes in Africa and Asia — where peacekeepers are most urgently needed — has some questioning whether the Liberals have hurt their chances with huge voting blocks in the UN General Assembly.

“You gain an image, a reputation in the United Nations over years, and it’s very hard to build up and it’s quick to be lost,” said John Trent, a retired University of Ottawa political science professor and the editor of an ongoing series of reports that examines Canada’s relations with the UN.