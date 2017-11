Canadian soldiers training Iraqi troops on IED threats

Canadian troops in Iraq have begun training the Iraq army on the threat of improvised explosive devices, and have updated their Royal Canadian Air Force contributions to Operation Impact.

Approximately 20 Canadian army engineers from CFB Petawawa have been deployed to Besmaya, Iraq, to deliver explosive threat training to the Iraqi security forces.

The Canadian Armed Forces announced the changes to Canada’s contribution to the coalition fighting ISIS on Friday.