Canadians ‘well protected’ from returning Islamic State fighters: Sajjan

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Canada will deal with threats posed by the Islamic State group, whether they come from afar or closer to home.

At the Halifax International Security Forum, Sajjan said the military and other security agencies are taking measures to ensure that Canadians who fight with the Islamic State pose no threat if they return to Canada, while abiding by international law.

He told reporters returnees are being monitored to ensure they are not a threat.

“We will make sure that we put every type of resource into place so that Canadians are well protected,” Sajjan said as the three-day conference began Friday. “Our main priority is making sure that they don’t become a threat to Canada.”

He was responding to reports that other countries have considered killing citizens who have fought for the group before they return home.

Sajjan stood by Canada’s decision to tempora