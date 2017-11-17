Defiant Roy Moore camp invokes Bible in targeting accusers

Ever defiant, Republican Roy Moore’s chief backers invoked the Bible in lashing out at the women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Women’s advocates decried the talk as worn intimidation tactics in a desperate attempt to keep his imperiled Senate bid alive.

Moore ignored mounting calls from Washington Republicans concerned that if he stays in the race he may not only lose a seat they were sure to win but also may do significant damage to the party’s brand among women nationwide as they prepared for a difficult midterm election season.