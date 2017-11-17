Joly announces new National Holocaust Monument to stay open year-round

The newly opened National Holocaust Monument won’t be closed for the winter after all.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says in a tweet that the soaring concrete structure just west of Parliament Hill will remain open throughout the year.

She doesn’t explain how the issue of snow removal has been resolved.

The National Capital Commission announced last month that the monument, which opened just a month earlier, would close for the winter — as is the case for most other NCC monuments — to avoid the risk of damage from snow-clearing operations.

The monument, which took 10 years to come to fruition, was originally designed to include a roof and a snow-melting system, but both were eliminated from the design to save money.

Jewish groups and opposition parties ques