Liberal Leader David Khan to run in Dec. 14 Calgary byelection

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan says he will seek a seat in the legislature by running in a Dec. 14 byelection in Calgary Lougheed.

Khan, who practises law in Calgary, was chosen to be the party’s leader in June.

Former leader David Swann is the only Liberal with a seat in the legislature.

Khan says the Liberals are an alternative to what he calls the poor-economic policies of the governing NDP and the failed social policies of the United Conservatives.

The byelection became necessary when United Conservative ML