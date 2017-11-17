Minister of Public Safety announces $327.6 million to fight gangs and gun violence

Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale announced the federal government will spend $327.6 million over five years on anti-gang initiatives and gun crime crackdown.

He said his government is “ramping up” to spending $100 million annually.

The announcement was made in Surrey — a city that has been plagued by gang violence — on Friday morning.

Goodale says that money will help cut down on gun crime and criminal activity, and will support communities, law enforcement and border operations.

He also announced Ottawa will be convening a natio