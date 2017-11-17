Mistrial at fraud and corruption trial of Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso

LAVAL, Que. — The fraud and corruption trial of well-known Quebec construction boss Tony Accurso has ended in a mistrial.

The judge presiding over the case says he was left with no choice after some of the jurors were given information pertaining to a key witness.

Quebec Superior Court Justice James Brunton came to the conclusion today the jury had been contaminated as one juror had relayed the information to two others.

Accurso, 65, was on trial for charges stemming from a corruption scheme that included former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt.

The Crown was initially expected to make its final arguments today.

Accurso faced five charges: conspiracy to commit corruption in municipal affairs; conspiracy to commit fraud; fraud; corruption of municipal officials; and breach of trust.

The Canadian Press