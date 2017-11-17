Nebraska government says latest pipeline leak won’t affect Keystone XL decision

Nebraska state officials said Friday an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in South Dakota won’t affect their imminent decision to approve or deny a route for the related Keystone XL project.

A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Public Service Commission said Friday that commissioners will base their decision solely on evidence presented during public hearings and from official public comments.

Supporters and opponents of the project argued their cases to the commission at a four-day hearing in August.