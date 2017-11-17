Notley confirms December byelection for Calgary-Lougheed

The byelection battle in Calgary-Lougheed got underway Thursday with Premier Rachel Notley and United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney trading barbs, and the UCP accusing the NDP campaign of misconduct.

Notley signed an order-in-council Thursday setting a byelection in the south Calgary riding for Dec. 14.

UCP MLA Dave Rodney resigned the seat last month to clear a path into the legislature for Kenney, a heavy favourite in the race after being acclaimed as the Conservative candidate.

Notley acknowledged the NDP and its candidate, physician Phillip van der Merwe, are underdogs in the campaign.