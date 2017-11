Quebec biofuel company partners with Qantas in first long-term airline deal

Qantas Dreamliner aircraft is shown in undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

A Quebec biofuels company has signed its first deal to power an airline’s jets with energy grown from Canadian oilseeds.

Agrisoma Biosciences Inc. of Gatineau will supply biofuel to Australia’s Qantas Airways made from Carinata seed, a non-food, industrial type of mustard seed that produces oil suitable for aviation and diesel fuel.