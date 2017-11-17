Review board orders B.C. man who killed kids to remain in custody

VANCOUVER — A panel has decided against changing custodial conditions for a British Columbia man who killed his three children during a psychotic break.

The B.C. Review Board released its decision on Friday, following an annual review of Allan Schoenborn's case.

It says the 49-year-old must stay at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, but could be allowed escorted visits into the community.

Schoenborn was found guilty of stabbing his daughter and smothering his sons in their home in Merritt in April 2008, but a judge later ruled he was not criminally responsible for the deaths because he was experiencing psychosis at the time.

Crown counsel Wendy Dawson argued last week that the board should withdraw the discretionary power it gave the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam two years ago to allow Schoenborn accompanied access into the community.

But defence lawyer Dante Abbey told the board the possibility of escorted outings is an important tool to motivate Schoenborn in his recovery and withdrawing it would do further harm.

The Canadian Press