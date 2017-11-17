National Newswatch

Senators press Kushner over ‘incomplete’ Trump-Russia evidence

By — Nov 17 2017

The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee say President Donald Trump’s son-in-law hasn’t been fully forthcoming with the panel’s probe into Russian election interference, asking him to provide emails sent to him involving WikiLeaks and a “Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite.”

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to Jared Kushner’s lawyer Thursday saying the collection of documents he has provided the committee is “incomplete.”

