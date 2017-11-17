Shipbuilding companies, unions threaten hundreds of layoffs if Liberals don’t provide new work

The Liberal government is under pressure to provide more work to two of the country’s main shipyards or employees at those companies may face layoffs.

Davie Shipyards could lay off hundreds of workers in Levis, Que., if the government doesn’t okay the construction of a second supply ship for the Royal Canadian Navy, company and union officials warn.

At the same time, the union representing workers at the Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver is warning that some employees it represents are facing layoffs because of downtime in the federal government’s shipbuilding program.