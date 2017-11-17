The Latest: Franken accuser says voters will decide his fate

WASHINGTON — The Latest on allegations of sexual misconduct against Sen. Al Franken (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

The Los Angeles radio anchor who accused Sen. Al Franken of forcibly kissing and groping her during a 2006 USO tour says it's up to voters to decide whether he should stay in office.

Leeann Tweeden tells ABC's "Good Morning America" Friday that she decided to come forward with her story because she hopes to encourage other victims of sexual harassment and assault to tell their stories in "real time." Tweeden says she didn't speak out at the time of the incident because she felt complaining would hurt her career.

When asked if Franken should step down, Tweeden says: "That's not my call. I didn't do this to have him step down ... I think that's for the people of Minnesota to decide."

___

3:50 a.m.

Sen. Al Franken is the latest public figure to be caught in the deluge of revelations of sexual harassment and misconduct— and the first member of Congress.

The Minnesota Democrat has apologized to Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden and said he would welcome an ethics inquiry.

In a post Thursday on the KABC website , Tweeden accused Franken of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour. She later said that she accepts his apology.

Fellow Democrats have condemned Franken's actions, mindful of the current climate as well as the prospect of political blowback. Democrats and Republicans have called for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate.

President Donald Trump weighed in, too, saying Franken just last week was lecturing people on sexual harassment and respect for women.

The Associated Press