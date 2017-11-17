The Latest: Women condemn Ohio candidate’s post on sex

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on a sexually detailed Facebook post by Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Several leading Ohio women are condemning a state Supreme Court justice and gubernatorial candidate for writing a Facebook post that containing candid details of his sexual past with "approximately 50" women.

Former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, a leading Democrat in the governor's race, called for Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill to resign immediately, saying he was trivializing sexual harassment and assault.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, also a candidate for governor, says his "crass post is ill-timed and dismissive at best."

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, the first woman to hold that position, also condemned the post.

O'Neill says the post grew out of frustration over Democrats' calls to remove Al Franken from the U.S. Senate over sexual misconduct allegations. He said he revealed details about himself because he suspects, as a governor candidate, he'll soon also be a media target.

1:15 p.m.

A state Supreme Court justice running for Ohio governor has volunteered candid details of his sexual past on Facebook, saying he was trying to de-legitimize the national "media frenzy" over politicians' sexual indiscretions.

Democrat William O'Neill posted Friday that he has been "sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females." He says the women included "a gorgeous blonde" with whom he "made passionate love" in a hay loft and a "drop dead gorgeous red head" from Cleveland.

O'Neill told The Associated Press that the post grew out of frustration over Democrats' calls to remove Al Franken from the U.S. Senate over sexual misconduct allegations.

After posting the message Friday, he edited it to remove some identifying information about the women.

O'Neill said the misconduct story has gone too far.

The Associated Press