Trump criticizes Al Franken, remains silent on Roy Moore allegations

President Donald Trump, who faced more than a dozen allegations of sexual misconduct during his own election campaign, was quick to tweet on the “really bad” allegations against Democratic Senator Al Franken Thursday, but has so far remained silent about Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Trump referred to Sen. Franken, D-Minn., who is accused of having forcibly kissed and groped a radio news anchor a decade ago when entertaining U.S. troops overseas, as “Al Frankenstien.”