Blair to Senate on pot bill: delay is unacceptable

The Liberals are aiming to pass the marijuana legalization bill in the House of Commons this week, sending it off for some sober second thought, and the government’s pot point man, Bill Blair, has a message for the Senate: delay is unacceptable.

Once the bill passes in the House, it’ll be off to the upper chamber for further study and — as has become a reoccurring trend in the Senate — there are rumblings some senators may be uninhibited by the government’s plan to have the law in place come July 2018.