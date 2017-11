David Cassidy ‘Partridge Family’ superstar, in Critical Condition with Organ Failure

BURBANK, CA - MAY 30: Actor David Cassidy attends the DATG summer press junket at ABC's Riverside Building on May 30, 2009 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

David Cassidy is in the hospital in critical condition — his organs are shutting down, and as one source put it, “It’s looking grim.”