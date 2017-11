Despite criticism, 57% of Canadians find Edmonton Eskimos name ‘acceptable’: survey

The term “Eskimo” is widely considered an ethnic slur by Inuit people, but a majority of Canadians don’t have a problem with the branding of the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos, according to a new survey.

Research released Thursday by Insights West, a Vancouver-based marketing research company, found that 21 per cent of Canadians find the football team’s name and logo unacceptable, while 57 per cent found it acceptable. Another 23 per cent said they were undecided.