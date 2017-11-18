Edmonton Eskimos is a racial slur and it’s time to stop using it

The Edmonton Eskimos have a big football game Sunday and thousands of people in my hometown will be cheering them on in the hope the team makes it to next weekend’s championship Grey Cup game. When I think of my city’s Canadian Football League team, I have a different hope — that it will soon stop using the word “Eskimos.”

The use of the Eskimos name has been a recurring issue for the past few years, especially since Natan Obed, national Inuit leader for Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, called for the elimination of the name as part of his organization’s ongoing fight against colonization in the name of reconciliation.